Marshall Wace LLP Has $768,000 Holdings in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,223 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kinetik by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Kinetik in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Kinetik in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Kinetik Price Performance

Shares of KNTK stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.85. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $37.85 and a one year high of $67.60.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Kinetik

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 305.88%.

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 1,044,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $55,004,370.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 657,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,628,320.78. This represents a 61.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on KNTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinetik from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Kinetik from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kinetik from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kinetik from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kinetik

About Kinetik

(Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.