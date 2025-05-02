Marshall Wace LLP Has $778,000 Stock Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,663 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,790,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 9,438,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after acquiring an additional 215,576 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 182,217 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 94,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $155.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $2.21.

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

Franklin Street Properties ( NYSE:FSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -8.00%.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

