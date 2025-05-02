Marshall Wace LLP Has $790,000 Stock Position in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,039 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in RCM Technologies were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,668,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in RCM Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 46,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 20,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RCMT. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. B. Riley raised shares of RCM Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

RCM Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT opened at $17.33 on Friday. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $26.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average is $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.21.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.37). RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 58.70% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $76.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million.

RCM Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.