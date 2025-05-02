Marshall Wace LLP Invests $677,000 in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,942,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,578,000 after buying an additional 876,712 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,411,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,377,000 after acquiring an additional 39,262 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,027,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,496,000 after purchasing an additional 41,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth $69,346,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,107,000 after purchasing an additional 42,278 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Skyline Champion from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $408,564.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,290.22. This represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $451,750.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,107,020.31. The trade was a 9.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.41. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $116.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.67 and a 200 day moving average of $94.36.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

