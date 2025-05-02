Marshall Wace LLP Invests $703,000 in Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Korro Bio by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Korro Bio by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Korro Bio by 664.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Korro Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ KRRO opened at $18.40 on Friday. Korro Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The company has a market capitalization of $172.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average of $36.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Korro Bio ( NASDAQ:KRRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Korro Bio, Inc. will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Korro Bio from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Korro Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Korro Bio in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

Korro Bio Profile

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

Featured Articles

