Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,657 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 87,755 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 127.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 81,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 45,674 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,099.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after buying an additional 310,804 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Protagonist Therapeutics

In related news, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 30,514 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total value of $1,700,850.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,140.08. This trade represents a 26.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 24,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $1,462,553.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,477.33. This represents a 28.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,532 shares of company stock worth $3,665,786 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

PTGX stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.86. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $2.07. The business had revenue of $170.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 52.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PTGX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BTIG Research set a $73.00 price target on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

