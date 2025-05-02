Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $665,000 Investment in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Ginkgo Bioworks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 461.4% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 701,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 576,732 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $405.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $41.20.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Further Reading

