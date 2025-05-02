Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $730,000 Investment in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 54,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Ero Copper by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,909,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,645,000 after acquiring an additional 198,800 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 775,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 28,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its position in Ero Copper by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 455,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ERO. Desjardins started coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, April 4th. TD Securities upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Ero Copper Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ERO opened at $12.58 on Friday. Ero Copper Corp. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.05.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.26 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.