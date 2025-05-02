Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 611,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORGN. State Street Corp raised its position in Origin Materials by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Origin Materials by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 87,751 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Origin Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Origin Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99. Origin Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $101.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Origin Materials ( NASDAQ:ORGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 million. Origin Materials had a negative net margin of 229.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

