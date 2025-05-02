Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 6,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 225.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CorVel by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CRVL opened at $108.97 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $76.53 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.34 and its 200 day moving average is $115.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan Hoops sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.39, for a total transaction of $1,187,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,811.07. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 16,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $1,933,025.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 551,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,553,561.13. This represents a 2.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,723 shares of company stock valued at $5,757,140 in the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

