Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.08% of Matthews International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 551.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 797.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 1,865.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International Stock Performance

MATW opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27. Matthews International Co. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $613.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $427.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.62 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. Research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.76%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

