Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 134,446 OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 134,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 358.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Paul Lang acquired 321,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $2,442,700.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 389,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,835.20. The trade was a 472.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OPRX shares. B. Riley raised OptimizeRx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

