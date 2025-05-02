Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 14,888 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,888 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 103,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $59.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $573.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.35 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

SNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

