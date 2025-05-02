Marshall Wace LLP Raises Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,539 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $382.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77.

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.05 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

