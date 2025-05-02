Marshall Wace LLP Sells 12,103 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,103 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in IAC were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in IAC by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of IAC by 1,398.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in IAC by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in IAC by 1,193.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IAC. Truist Financial lowered their price target on IAC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IAC from $47.55 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on IAC from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.15.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

