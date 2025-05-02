Marshall Wace LLP Sells 143,379 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 143,379 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.05% of Himax Technologies worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIMX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,909,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,349,000 after acquiring an additional 243,178 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 152,982 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 493,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 161,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 169,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 2.11. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $237.22 million for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 8.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

About Himax Technologies

(Free Report)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

