Marshall Wace LLP Sells 16,838 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,838 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.15% of Compass Minerals International worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 40,288 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 189,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $13.00 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.50). Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

