Marshall Wace LLP Sells 1,974 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $1,652,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $154.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.33. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.35 and a 1-year high of $197.82.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $538.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.81 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,523.80. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

