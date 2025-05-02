Marshall Wace LLP Sells 2,955 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,491,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,122,000 after buying an additional 101,229 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,413,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 279,403 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,309,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 63,769 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,204,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 168,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 830,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 161,670 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASC opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a market cap of $392.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.16. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $23.44.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 20.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.46%.

ASC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

