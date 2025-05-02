Marshall Wace LLP Takes $638,000 Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,167 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,416,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,576,000 after purchasing an additional 305,826 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,616,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,961,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,133,000 after buying an additional 21,325 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,952,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,879,000 after acquiring an additional 127,516 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,239,000 after acquiring an additional 51,862 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In other news, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,485.44. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William B. Campbell acquired 3,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,045.38. The trade was a 1.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F.N.B. Price Performance

FNB stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $17.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

