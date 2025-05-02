Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $525.99 and last traded at $524.76, with a volume of 943408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $504.86.

The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $563.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.23.

View Our Latest Report on MLM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,425. This trade represents a 27.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Petro purchased 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $454.37 per share, with a total value of $249,903.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,514.45. This trade represents a 6.52 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 76.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,628,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,648,000 after buying an additional 704,460 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 534,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $484.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $530.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.50.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.