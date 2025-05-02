Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $6.85 Billion Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,216,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 700,472 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.2% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,848,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.50.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $190.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.94 and a 200 day moving average of $207.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $1,290,770.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,265,436.64. This trade represents a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

