Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.37% of Medallion Financial worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 57,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.
Medallion Financial Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $8.86 on Friday. Medallion Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a market cap of $206.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.58.
Medallion Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MFIN
About Medallion Financial
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Medallion Financial
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.