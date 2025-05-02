Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.37% of Medallion Financial worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 57,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $8.86 on Friday. Medallion Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a market cap of $206.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Medallion Financial Increases Dividend

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $75.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.73 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MFIN

About Medallion Financial

(Free Report)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.