Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives $43.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. Baird R W raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRCY

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Mercury Systems news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $103,329.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,343.36. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 2,377 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $104,873.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,236.08. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,314 shares of company stock worth $234,454. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 762.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after buying an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,526,000 after buying an additional 294,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,126,000 after acquiring an additional 41,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 297,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after acquiring an additional 77,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 0.86. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $52.25.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Free Report

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.