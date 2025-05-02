Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.31.

Several research firms recently commented on MRUS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Merus from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, March 28th.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $45.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.58. Merus has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.48. Merus had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 680.61%. The company had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merus will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 7.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,256,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,722,000 after purchasing an additional 150,341 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Merus by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 723,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,171,000 after acquiring an additional 328,316 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

