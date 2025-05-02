Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,799 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,413,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 446,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 802,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,603,000 after buying an additional 20,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Methode Electronics by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 537,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 128,255 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 41,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $3,678,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor bought 32,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $211,455.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,455.18. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lars Ullrich purchased 15,150 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $101,353.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $101,353.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Methode Electronics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MEI stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $227.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is -21.46%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.