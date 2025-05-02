Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 32,265 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

MEI stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $17.45.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.01 million. Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.46%.

Insider Activity at Methode Electronics

In other Methode Electronics news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor purchased 32,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $211,455.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,455.18. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lars Ullrich purchased 15,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $101,353.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,353.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Methode Electronics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Sidoti upgraded Methode Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

