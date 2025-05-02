Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $55.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Microchip Technology traded as low as $44.17 and last traded at $46.08, with a volume of 10835777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.92.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,599.36. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,917,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 959,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,024,000 after buying an additional 52,222 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.00%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

