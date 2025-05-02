Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,147 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.9% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.77.

Microsoft Stock Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $425.40 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $384.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.01. The company has a market cap of $3.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

