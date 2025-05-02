Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,870 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.9% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.77.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $425.40 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $384.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.01.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.