Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,617 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.3% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $425.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $384.18 and a 200-day moving average of $411.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. DA Davidson increased their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.77.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

