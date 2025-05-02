Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC cut its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.09% of Midland States Bancorp worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 392.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 86,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 69,038 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $28.50 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $377.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.58. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Midland States Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $76.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -118.10%.

About Midland States Bancorp

(Free Report)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.