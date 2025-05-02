Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Stock Position Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.27% of Miller Industries worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Miller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Miller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Miller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MLR opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $476.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $78.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

