Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2,317.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000.

Mister Car Wash Stock Up 9.2 %

MCW stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mister Car Wash

In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 22,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $186,009.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,479,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,806,304.80. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 52,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $451,466.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,323.24. The trade was a 48.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,009 shares of company stock worth $2,397,123. 70.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mister Car Wash Profile

(Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

