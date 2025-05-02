Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Sells 16,366 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,504 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 16,366 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.2% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. HSBC cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.96.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $111.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $83.20 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

