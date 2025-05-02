Mizuho Cuts Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $245.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Align Technology from $280.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $176.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.39. Align Technology has a one year low of $141.74 and a one year high of $295.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $979.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.90 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. Align Technology’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

