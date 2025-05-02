Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW) Short Interest Up 25.6% in April

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Montana Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIRJW opened at $0.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92. Montana Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.17.

Get Montana Technologies alerts:

About Montana Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Montana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.