Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW) Short Interest Up 25.6% in April

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Montana Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ AIRJW opened at $0.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92. Montana Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.17.
About Montana Technologies
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Montana Technologies
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Receive News & Ratings for Montana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.