Morgan Stanley Cuts Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Price Target to $19.00

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMKR. DA Davidson cut their target price on Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Melius cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Melius Research lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.33. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $44.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 25.78%.

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $119,056.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,105.72. This trade represents a 79.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $18,999,995.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,020,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,956,009.50. This represents a 7.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 677.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

