MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $159.24 and last traded at $156.92, with a volume of 541424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.26.

The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.60 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSA. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MSA Safety from $175.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.20.

Insider Activity at MSA Safety

In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $114,003.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $584,007. This represents a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in MSA Safety by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.71 and a 200 day moving average of $161.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About MSA Safety

(Get Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.