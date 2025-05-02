Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mural Oncology were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mural Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mural Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mural Oncology by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mural Oncology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Jones Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mural Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Mural Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Mural Oncology from $18.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Mural Oncology Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MURA stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. Mural Oncology plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $44.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 5.28.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mural Oncology plc will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mural Oncology Profile

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

