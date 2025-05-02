National Bank Financial Forecasts TSE:EFN Q4 Earnings

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Element Fleet Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Element Fleet Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.00.

TSE:EFN opened at C$30.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.94. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$21.88 and a 12 month high of C$31.29. The firm has a market cap of C$8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

In related news, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez bought 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.06 per share, with a total value of C$57,010.36. Also, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.78 per share, with a total value of C$499,991.40. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.

