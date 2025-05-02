Needham & Company LLC Cuts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $225.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NXPI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $181.84 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $148.09 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.76 and its 200-day moving average is $211.74. The company has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This trade represents a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 33.3% in the third quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,103.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,938,000 after buying an additional 27,597 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

