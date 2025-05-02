Needham & Company LLC Cuts Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target to $26.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UCTT. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $841.71 million, a P/E ratio of 233.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.14. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $518.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.13 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,190. This trade represents a 1,000.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bill Bentinck purchased 3,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 60,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,693.15. The trade was a 5.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,899 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,035,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,625,000 after acquiring an additional 718,717 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,900,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 714,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,686,000 after purchasing an additional 208,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,048,000 after purchasing an additional 173,200 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ultra Clean

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.