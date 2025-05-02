Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $320.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on F5 from $296.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $304.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $310.00 to $269.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.56.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $265.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. F5 has a 12 month low of $163.12 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.38 and its 200 day moving average is $261.65.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $590.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.91 million. F5 had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that F5 will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total transaction of $344,981.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,446,454.39. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Budnik sold 1,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total value of $488,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,689.04. The trade was a 60.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,504 shares of company stock valued at $5,088,492. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 275.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

