NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISSC. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISSC opened at $6.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.88. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $12.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter.

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne sold 14,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $173,502.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,296,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,618,115.55. This trade represents a 0.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

