NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 12,387 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 7,119.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,494,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $900,127,000 after purchasing an additional 419,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,383,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,281,000 after acquiring an additional 134,726 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Invesco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,380,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,526,000 after purchasing an additional 31,854 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,423,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,320,000 after buying an additional 111,518 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 67.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Invesco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

