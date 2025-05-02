NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 16,426 Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 801.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth $1,431,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth $1,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth $651,000. Melia Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 1,044,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 32,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47. Gladstone Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 78.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 7.08%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

