NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 2,438 Shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUAG. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 173,064.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 115,953 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 49,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter.

NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NUAG stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

About NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUAG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a US broad-market investment-grade bond index, overweighting market segments with higher yield potential while maintaining the overall risk and credit profile of the broad market.

