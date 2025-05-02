NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,331 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at VAALCO Energy

In related news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 10,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $40,167.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,218.40. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE EGY opened at $3.38 on Friday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $354.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.91 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Research analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

VAALCO Energy Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

