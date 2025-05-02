NewEdge Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,195 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YDEC. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 45,898 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of YDEC stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.61. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.41.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (YDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. QMAR aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. YDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

